Pemiscot Press

Diamond Divas win against Portageville

The girls summer softball league (14-18), Diamond Divas, played their varsity and junior varsity teams against Portageville. According to coach Katie Huston, the team is split into varsity (mostly upcoming junior and seniors) and junior varsity (mostly freshmen and sophomores). This allows more girls a chance to play when the opposing team has enough players to play a varsity and junior varsity match. Both teams won their games against Portageville...