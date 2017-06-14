Pemiscot Press

-
COMMUNITY BANK ICON JOSEPH C. STEWART, JR. RETIRESAfter more than 40 years in community banking, Joseph C. Stewart, Jr. has retired. He started his career in financial services in a family business as a representative of credit card companies and...
Repair work done at Steele Municipal AirportMike Lee of Earls Flying Service has been doing a lot of work lately to improve the Steele Municipal Airport, such as repairing the taxiways and reopening one and building hangars. Weve been...
- Diamond Divas win against PortagevilleThe girls summer softball league (14-18), Diamond Divas, played their varsity and junior varsity teams against Portageville. According to coach Katie Huston, the team is split into varsity (mostly upcoming junior and seniors) and junior varsity (mostly freshmen and sophomores). This allows more girls a chance to play when the opposing team has enough players to play a varsity and junior varsity match. Both teams won their games against Portageville...
George Aubrey Washington ThrasherGeorge Aubrey Washington Thrasher, 80, of Pascola, Missouri, passed away on June 13, 2017 at Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems. George was born in Malden, Missouri on May 31, 1937. He was preceded in...
Junior John HammJunior John Hamm of Hayti, Missouri passed away May 31, 2017 at Hayti, MO. He was 59 years, 9 months, and 19 days of age. He was born August 12, 1957 to John England and Essie Hamm. He enjoyed...
Mary Frances Martin WhitenerMary Frances Martin Whitener was born in Hayti, Missouri on Thursday, February 21, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Theodore Truman Martin and Flossie Vivian Ford Martin. She departed this life...
